Four Sentinel-Tribune staff members have received awards from the Associated Press.
The winners were announced Tuesday in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2020 newspaper contest. The staff had been announced as finalists earlier this year. The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — were announced on Tuesday.
Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley won second place for best photographer.
The judges’ comment on this category was: “Capturing the heart of the moment is J.D. Pooley’s forte. It is also evident that he is not afraid to get right up close to his subjects for the best shot. Standing out most were the protest photo of the man yelling while holding a photo of Jesus, the motorcyclist who lost his legs, head down in front of the American flag, and the great mid-air action shot of the two kids on the sled. Kudos to Pooley for his continual great work.”
In the best feature photo category, “Back to the Top” placed third.
He won first place and third place for best video. “BG Community Comes Together to Celebrate Juneteenth” was first and “Dispatchers Help Ease Local Family’s Pain this Holiday” was third.
Some of Pooley’s award-winning entries:
https://www.sent-trib.com/multimedia/video-bg-community-comes-together-to-celebrate-juneteenth/video_af84925e-b3ea-11ea-9e4c-83606b97a2dc.html
https://www.sent-trib.com/multimedia/video-dispatchers-help-ease-local-familys-pain-this-holiday/video_6a1be350-3cae-11eb-bf7c-13f9447da9b0.html
Editor Debbie Rogers received first place for best feature writer and second place for best headline writer.
The judges’ comment on Rogers’ feature writing was: “This writer has a gift for drawing the reader in with conversational timing and just enough detail, as well as careful use of quotes, to give the reader a glimpse into the lives behind these touching stories.”
Rogers’ features were:
https://www.sent-trib.com/news/grieving-family-still-looking-for-tips-in-son-s-hit-skip-death/article_37be15fc-c703-11ea-873b-2361406ad82b.html
https://www.sent-trib.com/search/?l=25&sort=relevance&f=html&t=article%2Cvideo%2Cyoutube%2Ccollection&app=editorial&nsa=eedition&q=wojo
https://www.sent-trib.com/news/life-over-limb-bg-man-talks-about-amputation-after-helping-at-crash/article_cbcb4e3a-38ed-11ea-b353-2f685a221241.html
https://www.sent-trib.com/news/clock-whisperer-haskins-man-solves-gear-problem-in-courthouse/article_872f7fa6-5e3d-11ea-882d-fbe08119dc6f.html
The judges’ comment on the headline writing was: “Debbie Rogers informs and entertains readers in a few powerful and funny words in her headlines presented here.”
https://www.sent-trib.com/search/?l=25&sort=relevance&f=html&t=article%2Cvideo%2Cyoutube%2Ccollection&app=editorial&nsa=eedition&q=%22clock+whisperer%22
https://www.sent-trib.com/news/pool-predicament-pemberville-no-g-rapids-yes-bg-maybe/article_2e1db910-8fb0-11ea-a889-eb9a8b520d12.html
https://www.sent-trib.com/news/how-to-stay-hoppy-during-coranvirus-aistear-adapts/article_c7da010e-8ce9-11ea-93d2-a384490cf259.html
https://www.sent-trib.com/news/northpoint-a-positive-in-a-south-wood-county-economy/article_22a5ea92-bafa-11ea-9224-2f0937a9d1e8.html
Education Editor Marie Thomas-Baird received second place for best explanatory reporting on “The Fight for BG Schools.”
The judges’ comment on the article was: “This story lays out the problem well, in an easy-to-read format.”
Columnist Raul Ascunce placed third for best columnist. He has been writing for the Sentinel-Tribune for 30 years and his “Relatively Speaking” column runs every other Wednesday.
Some of his winning entries:
https://www.sent-trib.com/community/tank-you-very-much-but-i-like-my-tanks/article_ea6b9fe6-ed1c-11ea-99c2-b3c8d995acef.html
https://www.sent-trib.com/community/an-assessment-of-our-life-under-quarantine/article_4a4feb46-9517-11ea-9464-a3d4cbc285d5.html#tncms-source=login
https://www.sent-trib.com/community/changing-the-lawnmower-oil-becomes-too-mulch-uous/article_a09dc42e-d715-11ea-918a-2f289c2f87c2.html
Fifty-two daily newspapers submitted 1,418 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2020.
Entries were judged by editors from the Detroit News and MLive, Division V; The Grand Haven (Michigan) Tribune, Division IV; The McComb Daily (Michigan), Division III; Mount Pleasant (Michigan) Morning Sun, Hearst Media and Cadillac (Michigan) News, Division II; the Petoskey (Michigan) News-Review and the Alpena (Michigan) News, Division I.
The Sentinel-Tribune is in Division I.