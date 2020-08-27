In an Aug. 25 Sentinel-Tribune article reporting on vandalism in the city of Bowling Green, the story printed an offensive term, particularly to the LGBTQ community, that was spray painted on downtown buildings. The Sentinel-Tribune does not condone the use of the vile term or any of its negative connotations and apologizes for its use in the article.
