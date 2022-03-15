Three Sentinel-Tribune staff members have received awards from the Associated Press.
Finalists were announced in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2021 newspaper contest.
The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — will be announced later along with the General Excellence, Hall of Fame, Rising Star and First Amendment winners.
Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley won in these categories: Best Photographer, Best News Photo (We Have Rights), Best Feature Photo (Strike up the Band), Best Sports Photo (High-Five from the Field), and two for Best Video (A Lesson in Finishing Last and Pretty, Cute, Shaggy: BG Pet Contest in 60th Year).
Education Editor Marie Thomas-Baird is a finalist for best explanatory reporting on Pipe Dreams: School Money from Pipelines Never Materialized.
Columnist Raul Ascunce is a finalist for best columnist. He has been writing for the Sentinel-Tribune for 30 years and his “Relatively Speaking” column runs every other Wednesday.
The Sentinel-Tribune is in Division I.
Forty-eight daily newspapers submitted 1,302 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2021. The awards will be announced April 3 in Columbus.