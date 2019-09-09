Sentinel settles into new office - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Sentinel ribbon cutting

Sentinel settles into new office

Posted: Monday, September 9, 2019 8:50 am

Sentinel settles into new office Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

The Sentinel-Tribune celebrated its new office location during a Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Wednesday. Pictured, from left are Robin Crusa-Spoores, multi-media account executive; Hilda Reed, circulation manager; Debbie Rogers, editor; Karmen Concannon, publisher; Richard Edwards, Bowling Green mayor; Craig LaHote, Wood County commissioner; Doris Herringshaw, Wood County commissioner; and Mary Hinkelman, chamber executive director. The Sentinel office is located in the Greenwood Centre, 1616 E. Wooster St., No. 15.

Monday, September 9, 2019 8:50 am

Calendar

