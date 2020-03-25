Sentinel-Tribune Editor Debbie Rogers was selected Best Headline Writer in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2019 newspaper contest.
The finalists were announced in February. The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — were announced on Monday.
Rogers’ headlines submitted for the contest were Paging Jenny Swope? She’s probably in the book stacks; It’s like pulling teeth to get a county dentist: full-time hire will leave new center; Ohio 25 will stay plump: ODOT cancels ‘diet’ down to two lanes; and Sweet candy store deal goes sour: Olde Gilead County Store back on the market
Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley won five Associated Press awards.
In the Best Photographer category, he placed second.
His “BGSU Football Kicks off Give Back Fridays” placed second in Best Video.
He also got a second-place award for Best Feature Photo, for “Rodeo.”
Pooley got third place for his “Wood County Fair” photo in the Best Photo Story category.
The photo “Prison Time” got third place in the Best News Photo category.
Fifty-six daily newspapers submitted 1,630 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2019.
Entries were judged by editors from The Detroit News, Division V; The Grand Haven (Michigan) Tribune, Division IV; The McComb Daily (Michigan), Division III; Mount Pleasant (Michigan) Morning Sun and the Cadillac (Michigan) News, Division II; the Petoskey (Michigan) News-Review and the Alpena (Michigan) News, Division I.
The Sentinel-Tribune competed in Division I, newspapers with a daily circulation up to 7,999.
The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing newspaper and broadcast stations in the United States.