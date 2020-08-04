A Findlay man charged with kicking a Bowling Green police officer will be sentenced next month
Carlos Crooks Jr., 21, appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack on July 28.
He is charged with assault after he allegedly grabbed and then kicked a Bowling Green Police Division officer in the face.
Crooks pleaded guilty to the fourth-degree felony charge of assault.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said that with the guilty plea the state would not oppose a request for community control.
“I’m willing to recommend probation,” said defense attorney Peter Halleck.
Regardless of the agreement, it is up to the discretion of the court to make a determination as to the sentence, Mack said. She added that the sentence could be up to 18 months in prison.
Crooks was attending college when the incident happened in downtown Bowling Green, Halleck said.
Boos said that Crooks knowingly caused physical harm to a patrolman while in the performance of his duties.
On Oct. 13 in the 100 block of North Main Street, two officers observed a fight in process. One officer was trying to break up the fight when Crooks tried to pull him off the pile of individuals. He continued to try to pull the officer backwards with his hand on the officer’s jacket.
At that time, according to Boos, two other officers began struggling to remove Crooks.
“While the struggle was occurring, the defendant then kicked (the officer) in the face with his foot,” Boos said, causing a small abrasion.
Sentencing will be Sept. 28.