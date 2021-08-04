Wood County voters will decide one tax issue together on Nov. 2.
Questions and issues were filed Tuesday with the Wood County Board of Elections. Candidates appear in a separate story.
This list will be acted on by the board of elections on Aug. 13.
County-wide issue
Wood County Committee on Aging is requesting a renewal of the 0.7-mill levy and for a new 0.3-mill levy, both for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing or maintaining senior citizen services or facilities by the Wood County Committee on Aging.
Cities
Bowling Green, tax levy replacement, 2 mills for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing funds for parks and recreational purposes.
Perrysburg, tax levy replacement, 1 mill for 2 years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Collection and disposal of garbage and refuse.
Townships
Bloom, tax levy replacement, 1 mill for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Fire protection.
Bloom, tax levy replacement, 0.7 mill for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current operating expenses.
Center, tax levy renewal, 2 mills for 4 years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Road maintenance/improvements and road equipment purchases.
Freedom (unincorporated), tax levy renewal, 1 mill for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Road improvement and maintenance of township roads.
Grand Rapids, tax levy replacement, 2 mills for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing fire protection.
Jackson, tax levy renewal, 0.75 mill for two years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Providing and maintaining fire apparatus.
Liberty (unincorporated), tax levy renewal, 0.4 mill for five years, commencing in 2022 first due in calendar year 2023. Emergency medical services.
Liberty, tax levy renewal, 0.3 mill for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current expenses.
Perry, tax levy renewal, 2 mills for 3 years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Fire protection.
Portage, tax levy renewal, 1 mill for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Troy, tax levy renewal, 1.8 mills for 3 years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Emergency medical services.
Troy (unincorporated), tax levy renewal, 1 mill for 3 years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Police protection.
Villages
Bloomdale, tax levy renewal, 1.3 mills for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs of streets and bridges.
Hoytville, tax levy renewal, 1.8 mill for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current expenses.
Milton Center, tax levy additional, five mills for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. Current expenses.
North Baltimore, village income tax additional 0.5%, continuing period of time, commencing in 2022. General fund operations and services for police, emergency medical services, park and cemetery, streets and capital outlays.
Risingsun, tax levy renewal, 6.3 mills for five years, commencing in 2022 first due in calendar year 2023. Current expenses.
School districts
Bowling Green City Schools, income tax renewal, 0.five%, continuing period of time, commencing in 2022. Current expenses.
Lake Local Schools, bond issue, 6 mills for 37-year maximum, commencing in 2021 first due in Calendar year 2022. Constructing, furnishing and equipping a new elementary school.
Other
PCT 893 - Aldi Inc., 9806 S. Compass Drive Rossford; Sunday sales between 10 a.m. and midnight.
PCT 700 - Rosie’s Fine Foods, 135 W. Third St. Perrysburg; Sunday sales between 10 a.m. and midnight.
PCT 761 - Wood County Agriculture Society, 13800 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, applicant D1, D2 & D3 for beer, wine, mixed beverages, spirituous liquor on-premise sales.
PCT 6five3 – Ameristop, 28878 Starbright Blvd. #1 Perrysburg; Sunday sales between 10 a.m. and midnight.
Lake Township Road District, tax levy renewal, 1 mill for five years, commencing in 2021 first due in calendar year 2022. General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs of streets, roads and bridges.
TARTA, add territory, eliminate property tax and add sales tax, 0.five% for 10 years. Transit purposes.