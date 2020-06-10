The 2020 Wood County Fair may be going on in some form, but there will not be a Senior Day.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Wood County Committee on Aging Board decided to cancel the daylong event that annually offers seniors entertainment, meals and a chance to get together, all for free under a large tent.
Board members, who met via Zoom due to coronavirus, said they could not support bringing a large group of the most-vulnerable population together.
“I think we can all agree that bringing large groups together under big tents would not be the best way to move forward,” said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey, who is also a committee on aging board member.
There were many concerns about a large group of seniors being together at the fair, including restroom cleaning and directional flow through the tent.
“There seems to be a whole lot of problems that we don’t have answers for,” said board member Eric Myers.
Even if the senior fair board decides to only hold a junior fair, board member Paul Herringshaw said that there would be too many asymptomatic people around for him, as a senior, to feel safe.
The senior fair board is expected to make a decision on the Aug. 3-10 event at a Monday meeting. Senior Day had been planned for Aug. 6.
Board member Becky Bhaer said that it’s widely understood that seniors are the most susceptible to coronavirus.
“I think if we would have it, we may be sending mixed signals,” she said of Senior Day at the fair.
“Any kind of organized event is going to result in a grouping that is not desirable,” added board member Tom Milbrodt.
The board will look for ways for seniors to safely participate in the fair.
A “senior morning” could allow older persons to see exhibits and buy food, without having to deal with crowds. The message would be to come when it’s less populated to get the fair experience, but don’t congregate.
Batey said that he would not encourage seniors to gather.
“We want people to recognize that seniors are the at-risk group with this virus,” he said.
However, he said, public health leaders do recognize that seniors are at risk for isolation and depression if they just stay at home.
There is a public responsibility to carve out safe spaces for those who are most at risk, Batey said.
Denise Niese, executive director of the committee on aging, said that there aren’t any signed contracts for the entertainment for Senior Day, but there are reservations.
Those will be canceled.
In 2019, 545 seniors were served lunch at Senior Day.
Niese said that she supported the idea of personal choice, for people to decide on their own to go to a fair.
“I embrace that totally, but we as an agency have to be careful about what opportunities we provide,” she said, adding that there’s a reason that the eight senior centers in Wood County remain closed through June.