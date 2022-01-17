Coronavirus cases are affecting the Wood County Committee on Aging staff, but the utmost in precautions are being taken, according to the executive director.
At the January board meeting, Denise Niese said that July 2020 Centers for Disease Control protocols are still being followed. That means that staff members who are out with COVID must stay away for 14 days.
The CDC recently changed guidance to five days of quarantine.
“Bottom line, we are maintaining the highest standards because of the vulnerable population we are dealing with,” Niese said.
She recommended staying with 14 days, instead of dropping to five.
“I just don’t think we want to risk that with the population we are serving. I think we need to continue with the 14 days,” Niese said.
Last week, there were nine staff members out, she said.
“With a staff of 42, that’s significant,” Niese said. “Staff are stretched.”
Board President Paul Herringshaw offered kudos to staff.
“It’s been a rough couple of weeks with being short staffed,” he said. “They’ve managed to have everything operate as best as can be operated. They’ve just done an outstanding job.”
After the meeting, Niese said that activities and programs continue to be well attended.
“We’re opening some more that are virtual or hybrids,” she said. “They have options.
“I think they just know that we are maintaining standards, we’re making sure people are wearing masks. I think the seniors are feeling safe here.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Watched Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger swear in board members John Caldernello, Sue Hart-Douglas, Louis Katzner and Nancy Orel. Herringshaw took the oath as president for the board.
• Discussed increasing the number of board members from 13 to 15. Board member Tom Milbrodt, who is chair of the ad-hoc bylaws committee, said that this will allow an expansion in the breadth of the board to recruit more diverse members.
There will be eight elected, six selected, plus one member from Bowling Green State University. The board will select two more, with the proposed change.
A vote on the change is expected at the February meeting.
• Heard that the accreditation process with the National Council on Aging and National Institute of Senior Center will start this year after being delayed in 2021. The committee on aging’s status is through 2023, as it goes through the process. Nine focus groups are being formed and board members were asked to join.
“I think that you all agree that the accreditation makes you a better organization, and gets us out to talk and work with other agencies and organizations, and to take stock of what’s happening in our particular county so that we can do a better job,” Herringshaw said.
• Heard that the committee on aging finished 2021 up 122% of income budget and 88% of expense budget. There was $160,000 more in the tax levy than what was budgeted for, and a $350,000 nutrition grant. On the expense side, raw food was under budget.
• Heard that the repair for the production kitchen walk-in cooler will cost $22,215. A refrigerated truck will be rented while the cooler is being worked on, starting in April.