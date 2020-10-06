While the possibility of a new city building in Bowling Green has been under discussion for decades, now may be the time for action.
Council and the board of public utilities on Tuesday met to hear the results of a feasibility study for a potential new building and some in attendance suggested that despite a possible price tag of nearly $11 million, it might soon be the right opportunity to take the project on.
“The conclusions of this study reinforce a long held belief of mine,” said Mayor Mike Aspacher in his closing remarks at the meeting, “that our current city building has reached the end of its useful life and also that our community deserves a city building it can be proud of.
“It is my opinion that the time to act is now. As the staff begins to work on preparing the 2021 budget, it is my intent to include funding necessary to enable the construction of the new city building.”
Council in 2019 approved legislation allowing the city to conduct the study – ultimately done by Poggemeyer Design Group and the Collaborative – with the potential that it could lead to a new building, focusing on the current building site at 304 N. Church St.; the nearby current Wood County Senior Center site, which is a historic former post office owned by the city; and an adjacent, city-owned property on North Church Street.
The current city building, built in 1903, previously served as both the Wood County District Public Library and the Church Street Elementary School before the city relocated its offices there in 1975. However, the aging building faces a mounting number of problems.
Aspacher, in his opening remarks, said that despite the coronavirus, the city must press on with its work.
“While we must be attentive to the important current issues and the unprecedented challenges which we now face, we must not allow the pandemic to paralyze us and we must continue to look forward and position the city to take full advantage of opportunities that present themselves,” he said.
Aspacher also addressed the deteriorating condition of the current building.
“The impediments that spurred discussions starting over 15 years ago are still problematic and, in the intervening years, additional challenges and problems with the current building have continued to grow. Now having worked in this building daily for almost a year, the urgency to act is even more evident to me.”
Aspacher further stated that the financial conditions for borrowing money are very favorable right now.
“The city has been positioning itself for borrowing for a city building renovation or building for many years. That means that the project will not involve new taxes or increases in utility rates, and it will not impact city finances for operations and services.”
Jason Collert of Poggemeyer said they thoroughly reviewed the current city building and the senior center.
The city building would “take major interior renovation and you can see how unfunctional the space is.” The facility faces accessibility and building code issues, masonry joint failure, and outdated mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems in need of maintenance or major repairs.
“The conclusion was, just from a cost standpoint, it makes more sense to demolish this than to renovate it,” Collert said.
However, he said the senior center has “really no major structural deficiencies,” and features a striking stone facade on the Main Street side of historical significance.
“The stone facade on the front really is, I think, what catches everyone’s eye,” Collert said, though it, too, has some deterioration which can be repaired and restored.
“We’re trying to key in on that front facade and try to see what we can do to preserve that piece.”
The building has issues, including problems with water infiltration and drainage, and mechanical and electrical systems at the end of their useful lives.
The proposal included keeping the stone facade of the senior center building, and building a new, larger building to accommodate city offices and operations.
“What we’re proposing,” said Justin Vogel of the Collaborative, “is preserving the sandstone facade, we’re demolishing the rest of the old post office, a lot of that on the west side originally was mail room and back-of-house areas and not as, for the type of functionality we’d be doing, as historically relevant, we’d say.”
The new building would be centralized along an axis leading east from the facade. Council chambers would be located in the facade area.
Shane Huntley, of Poggemeyer, said that currently the site overall is 87% asphalt and concrete, and only 13% green space. They wanted to improve the amount of green space, while also fixing issues with storm water detention and parking. Among the proposals would be to vacate a portion of Oak Street, which runs to the south, making the land into green space. After demolition, what is now the city building would be used for expanded parking.
Ray Mitchum of Poggemeyer said the building would be two floors featuring suites of offices for numerous city departments, with a front “public” entrance on the western end, and a secure entrance that could be utilized by staff and council on the north. Council chambers would be able to accommodate 120 people, nearly double the 66-person capacity currently allowed.
“The council chambers would be the height of the old post office,” Mitchum said, “which was a lofted space. … It would be really all new on the interior, but that vaulted space would be in there like it was originally,” lending a “classiness, not overly grand, but, I think, an appropriate grandeur for the type of space that it’s for, the functions that go on in there.”
Aspacher took note of an large conference room planned adjacent to council chambers, saying it could act as a council work room for executive sessions, and could be made available to members for constituent meetings, as well as smaller community meetings.
Also discussed were potential sustainability initiatives for the site. Councilman Neocles Leontis asked about the possibility of utilizing a geothermal heating system. Mitchum said that it had been discussed but they weren’t yet at the point in the project to make a recommendation.
Aspacher said the sustainability components of the site are of very high priority to the administration and “as we develop to greater detail the design concepts of the building, we will certainly continue to make that a primary consideration.”
As to the cost, the building itself was estimated at just under $7.4 million. Including a contingency of just over $1 million and other items, the entire project could cost about $10.9 million, though it was noted those costs are preliminary, with the contingency being generous.
“I think this is a golden opportunity,” said Councilwoman Sandy Rowland. “It’s an opportunity that some residents may think is a little out of line given the financial impact we have had from COVID-19.”
She said that the city is about to retire some debt from other capital improvement projects we have, which will free up some funding.
Rowland also addressed the current historically low interest rates.
“People are nervous when they move up,” she said, “when they have a big cost in front of them. But if our community can look at the low interest rate we can get right now, if you look at what we’re going to be paying with inflation in the next 30 years, we’re really going to be getting the interest free. And that is an opportunity that we should not pass up.”
She likened the project to a new business moving into the city, bringing in workers and tax dollars.
“All of that goes right back into our community,” Rowland said. “So we are investing in Bowling Green, we are investing in ourselves.”
Megan Newlove, a BPU member, said the city is “finally at a point where the time is right. … With the rates and some of the long-term debt rolling off the books, it really is the time to do it without a huge impact to the budget.”
“This has been discussed many years, and I think everything has come together at the right time,” said Councilman Greg Robinette. He said that the current building is “not sustainable for the long term” and further took note of the favorable interest rates.
“I think the stars have just aligned at the right time to make this the right decision for this time,” Robinette said.
“We have a chance to do this right and it looks like we’re heading on the right path,” said Councilman Bill Herald.
Aspacher said that they will “soon begin to share the design concept with the community by posting tonight’s presentation on the city website and also by creating displays that will be set up in public locations in an effort to allow residents to view and comment.”