Otsego’s Zach Canterbury (87), a member of the football team, waves while walking with teammates around the high school track during a send-off Friday afternoon. Otsego has advanced to the Division V state semifinal at Parma Byers Field on Saturday. Kickoff against Kirtland is at 7 p.m. It’s the Knights’ first semifinal game since 1981.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rental camp out: Students wait overnight for spot
- BG Voice hires attorney, plans Monday rally
- Possible Native American remains found along Maumee River
- Driver unknown in fatal crash
- Wood County Hospital not seeing surge in COVID cases
- Updated: BG board plans return to in-person classes
- Men who allegedly stole special bicycle indicted
- Otsego superintendent: School will stay in session 5 days a week