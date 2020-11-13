Otsego’s Zach Canterbury (87), a member of the football team, waves while walking with teammates around the high school track during a send-off Friday afternoon. Otsego has advanced to the Division V state semifinal at Parma Byers Field on Saturday. Kickoff against Kirtland is at 7 p.m. It’s the Knights’ first semifinal game since 1981.

