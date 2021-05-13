COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Senators Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, on Wednesday testified before the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee on Senate Resolution 41, urging the governor of Michigan to keep the Enbridge Line 5 open for business.
Line 5 is a major oil pipeline connecting Lake Michigan to Lake Huron. A shutdown threatens over 1,200 refining jobs at PBF Energys Toledo Refining Co., and BP-Husky Toledo Refinery and would have a $5.4 billion negative economic impact, the senators said.
The potential economic devastation was detailed by the Consumer Energy Alliance in a recent report, stating: “Ohio could lose up to $13.7 billion in economic activity, $147.9 million in state revenue and over 20,000 jobs from the shutdown of the Line 5 pipeline ordered by Michigan’s governor.”
Likely repercussions of the Line 5 closure include higher agricultural and energy prices that would immediately increase the cost of living for Ohio households.
“If successful, Governor (Gretchen) Whitmer’s misguided decision will have a devastating effect on Ohioans and relations between the United States and Canada,” Gavarone said. “Governor Whitmer should stop ignoring Ohio and respect this overwhelmingly bipartisan legislation which will save Ohio jobs, preserve tax revenue that supports our schools and emergency services, and lower energy prices for Ohioans.”