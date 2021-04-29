WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Economic Development Administration has awarded two CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to Bowling Green State University and the Wood County Port Authority totaling $3.15 million.
The funds will be used to help local businesses respond to economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made Thursday by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
EDA funds are include:
$555,000 grant to Bowling Green State University to develop a Workforce Strategy and Recovery Plan for a four-county region in Northwest Ohio which includes Wood, Lucas, Ottawa and Fulton counties.
$2.6 million grant to the Wood County Port Authority in Rossford, to make roadway, water and sewer infrastructure improvements needed to increase the capacity of connector roads and support local logistics in Wood and Lucas counties. This project is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs and retain 64 jobs.
This grant comes from funds accessible thanks to the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was signed into law last year.
“These grants totaling $3.15 million are great news for Northwest Ohio,” Portman said. “Provided through the CARES Act, these grants will help our workforce in Lucas, Wood, Ottawa and Fulton counties that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic by providing them with the resources they need to continue to build a strong, local infrastructure. These grants will also support local efforts to retain and create jobs. I was proud to support the CARES Act last year, and I am glad to see that it continues to help local communities while we work to overcome this crisis and get back to normal.”
“These funds will provide the Northwest Ohio region with additional tools and resources to address the economic fallout from COVID-19,” Brown said. “Not only will this investment will build up local infrastructure, but it will develop programs to help Ohioan find good paying jobs”.
The EDA is the only federal government agency focused exclusively on economic development. The program is designed to provide financial assistance to communities, and promote economic development. The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020, provides the EDA with $1.5 billion specifically for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare, and respond to coronavirus.
EDA grants are awarded through a competitive process based upon the application’s merit, the applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds. More information on EDA’s grant process and investment process can be found at www.eda.gov.