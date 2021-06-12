COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate has unanimously passed Senate Bill 181, sponsored by State Senator Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, to protect freedom of religious expression for athletes.
Senate Bill 181 is inspired by Noor Alexandria Abukaram, a Sylvania Northview athlete who was disqualified from a high school cross-country race because she wore her hijab during the competition.
“The intent is to inspire real change so that this never happens to anyone ever again,” said Abukaram, who testified before the Senate’s Primary and Secondary Education Committee last month. “Working with Sen. Gavarone to draft this bill is another step towards real change.”
According to Ohio High School Athletic Association rules, participants are banned from wearing head coverings unless the athlete has been granted special permission by the official prior to the event.
Senate Bill 181 eliminates the requirement for special permission from the OHSAA, allowing athletes to participate in events while wearing items that reflect their religious beliefs.
“In a unanimous, bipartisan vote, Ohio’s Senators have clearly sent the message that no student-athlete should ever have to choose between a sport they love or their religion,” Gavarone said. “I was proud to bring Republicans, Democrats, Christians, Jews and Muslims together for this important piece of legislation and look forward to the work to come in the Ohio House before getting this to the governor’s desk.”
Senate Bill 181 will now be sent to the Ohio House for consideration.