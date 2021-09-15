COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Senate on Wednesday passed Senate Bill 25, also known as the Relapse Reduction Act. Sponsored by State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, the bill takes action to prevent predatory drug trafficking in Ohio.
The Relapse Reduction Act increases penalties for drug trafficking when the offense is committed on the premises, or within 500 feet, of an addiction recovery service provider, according to a Gavarone press release. Penalties will also be enhanced if a drug dealer knowingly targets a person who is either, currently undergoing substance abuse treatment, or recently was in a program.
“A longtime priority of mine has been encouraging people suffering from addiction to seek treatment and also to come down harder on drug dealers who try to exploit these vulnerable people,” Gavarone said.
Additionally, Senate Bill 25 prohibits the manufacture, sale or possession of synthetic urine.
Synthetic urine is an increasingly popular substance used by drug users to pass drug tests administered by employers, law enforcement or the court system. By cheating a test, workers, particularly those who operate large machinery, can put the safety of the public at risk because of their drug use.
“Simply put, Senate Bill 25 will move Ohio forward in the fight against the opioid epidemic. Thank you to my Senate colleagues for getting this bill another step closer to becoming law in our state,” Gavarone added.
The bill is modeled after current law that increases penalties for certain drug offenses that occur near schools and juveniles.