COLUMBUS — The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed legislation, sponsored by State Senator Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, to ensure children have access to swim lessons and certified swim instructors have the ability to continue teaching lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.
Current law only allows for swimming lessons to be taught at public pools, many of which will not open this year because of the pandemic.
“Swimming lessons can be the difference between life and death for Ohio’s children, and the availability of lessons shouldn’t be based on whether public pools are open,” Gavarone said. “With summer nearly here, it is more important than ever to get rid of this government overreach so that children can take swimming lessons.”
Senate Bill 309 will allow certified swimming classes to take place at a residential swimming pool without requiring the instructor to obtain a public swimming pool license.
The issue was brought to Gavarone by a Wood County swim instructor, and she worked with interested parties and county health commissioners on the legislation. The bill ensures safety standards are in place by requiring classes be conducted on a one-on-one basis.
The swim instructor must be certified by Infant Self Rescue, American Red Cross or any other nationally accredited organization that operates in all fifty states.
Senate Bill 309 will now be sent to the Ohio House for consideration.