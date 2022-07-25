Congress Voting Bills

In this image from Senate Television, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. 

 Senate Television via AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the West Virginia lawmaker tweeted Monday. The 74-year-old Democrat said he's fully vaccinated and boosted.

"I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians," he said.

