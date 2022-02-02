Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., center, arrives for votes on amendments to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Lujan is recovering at an Albuquerque hospital after suffering a stroke last week, his office said in a statement issued Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Until he recovers, Democrats would have just 49 votes compared to Republicans' 50, assuming all other senators are healthy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)