GRAND RAPIDS — A semi-truck plowed through a village home this morning, with the occupants narrowly avoiding injury.
The truck driver reportedly left the scene.
At 9:15 a.m., the Wood County Sheriff's Office issued an advisory to be on the look out for a Black man wearing a maroon shirt and jeans.
The truck was eastbound on Ohio 65 around 8 this morning when it crashed into and through a two-story, 3,300-square-foot home at the the northeast corner of Second Street and Wapakoneta Road.
The homeowner, Shaun Downey, was in the home, along with his daughter, her son and a friend.
“I heard a couple loud bangs. I think the bangs were him going over the tracks. He hit my truck, which was parked in the driveway where his wheels are at now,” said Downey, who was upstairs.
“Then I felt the house shake and continue to shake for probably half a second or so as he drove through it.”
He said just moments before, there was someone in the room that took brunt of the crash.
“Luckily, everybody made it out OK,” Downey said.
They remodeled the home in 2001, Downey said. The renovation was essentially putting a new house inside the old bones of the home, and the walls are about a foot thick, he said.
“I was just amazed at how it was able to go through the whole entire bottom of the house, Downey said.
“It’s not every day that you’ve got a 53-foot semi go from the southwest corner all the way to the northeast corner,” he said. “It literally made it through the whole downstairs of the house.”
The sheriff’s office, Grand Rapids Township Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene this morning.
Wright's Tire and Auto is also there, pulling the truck out of the home.