PERRYSBURG – Ramps on the Ohio Turnpike near Interstate 75 will be closed into Saturday after a semi-truck crash and hazardous materials spill.
Today at 2:07 p.m., troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the turnpike on the ramp from southbound I-75 for a commercial vehicle rollover crash in which hazardous materials were released.
A 2019 Volvo semi tractor-trailer, operated by Carl Williams, 56, Hidalgo, Texas. was driving on the ramp from southbound I-75 to enter the toll gate for the turnpike (Interstate 80) when it drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned in the ditch on the west side of the ramp.
The trailer was carrying barrels of a liquid hazardous material substance that was released during impact.
The hazardous material spill and crash scene are stable at this time and there is no immediate danger to the public.
Williams was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was not injured. He was cited for failure to control.
The deceleration ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to the turnpike toll gate and the acceleration ramp from the turnpike toll gate to southbound 75 will remain closed for approximately the next 24 hours while the cleanup takes place.
The Ohio Department of Transposition is establishing a detour:
Southbound I-75 traffic wanting to enter the turnpike can exit at Ohio 795 and go east over the overpass to Interstate 75 north to the turnpike.
Traffic exiting the turnpike wanting to go south on I-75 can go north on I-75 to Buck Road and go west to I-75 south.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Township Fire & Rescue Department, Wood County Emergency Management Agency, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission and the Ohio Department of Transportation.