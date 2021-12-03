The Bowling Green Parks Board on Tuesday heard more about vandalism issues at City Park.
“They will figure this out,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley, referencing the Bowling Green Police Division. “They will figure out the pattern and some people aren’t going to like it when that happens.”
In October, changes to the availability of bathrooms at City Park were made due to vandalism incidents. During a Nov. 5 council meeting, Public Services Director Joe Fawcett said that a vandalism problem with the restroom by the skate park had been “an escalating type of issue that’s been kind of a growing problem all year long.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Otley said “We are seeing a huge uptick in vandalism, especially in bathrooms. It’s not anything new per se, and it started creeping up during COVID, honestly, when people didn’t have a whole lot else to do and they were in the parks.”
Otley said that the parks officials were suggesting that security cameras be upgraded, and that there be time locks on the bathrooms.
“I would say, this time of year, it tends to kind of go down,” she said of the vandalism, “but we did make the decision in City Park to close” the bathroom by the skate park during certain times.
Otley noted that a portable restroom was added there, but that it was also vandalized. She said they are working with the BGPD and when an incident occurs, the police are called to take a report.
“If you are out in the park or are in one of our facilities and there’s something that doesn’t look right,” Otley said, tell staff, if they are available. If not, she asked that people call the BGPD’s non-emergency line.
She said, in addition to the vandalism, there has been “strange stuff, too.” She referenced a recent rental of the new Veterans Building at City Park, saying that during that rental some individuals attempted to skateboard inside the facility. The police were called, and spoke to the renter to get descriptions of the skateboarders, Otley said.
“It’s a small percentage of folks that are doing these things,” she said. “We really want people to, if you see something, say something.”
In other business, Otley also discussed a draft of the parks and recreation five-year master plan for 2022-26.
In its “Parameters & Assumptions” section, the draft noted, in part, that when the previous five-year plan was being created, parks and recreation’s biggest priority was to maintain the acreage and facilities.
“The department had experienced tremendous growth over the last 15 years prior in order to meet the needs of our citizens. The time had come to focus on taking care of what we have, especially some of our aging facilities and infrastructure so that we can continue to meet citizens’ needs for years to come. This new five-year plan will be a continuation of that theme: maintaining the parks, programs and facilities.”
Among the items in the five-year plan highlighted at the meeting were: Replacing both playgrounds at Carter Park with an inclusive playground, in partnership with Wood County Plays; adding a paved walking trail around the loop at City Park; adding two art sculptures, which are currently in progress, to Simpson Garden Park, which is to have its own master plan updated; replacing the HVAC system at the Rotary Nature Center at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve, part of the Building on Nature campaign; beginning to add or upgrade security cameras in the parks; adding a “speed slide” at the City Pool and Waterpark Complex; and working with the Bowling Green State University Recreation Center, Wood County Hospital and Wood Lane on ways for citizens to access indoor pool opportunities.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard from Chair Jodi Anderson about the results from the Party for the Parks fundraising event – formerly called the Wine and Cheese – held in November. “With the revamped event and the new date, the foundation expects to bring in a minimum of $15,000 from that event,” she said, “which, given a COVID year and all other factors to consider, is really remarkable.” She said that they intend to return the 2022 event to its usual September date.
• Heard from Otley, who offered praise for the parks levy committee. The replacement levy passed in the Nov. 2 election with 74% of the vote. “It was a small but mighty committee,” Otley said. “Obviously they did a great job.”
• Approved its 2022 meeting schedule. Otley noted that, just as with this year, the November 2022 meeting will be moved to the fifth Tuesday of the month.