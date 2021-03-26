The Wood County auditor’s website has a new function that allows searches for comparable pieces of property.
The website went through a complete overhaul last year. All of the previous site’s functions are still there, but there is one new function that allows a search for comparables.
Wood County Auditor Matt Oestreich explained why one might want to use a function that has typically been one of the jobs of a real estate agent.
“Whether they are looking to sell their home, or purchase one, they can see what the sales are. They can also do a comparable sale search to see what similar properties are bringing,” Oestreich said.
He said that this is what real estate agents do to determine how to price a house for sale.
The function allows for comparison of every property sold in the county and it’s updated daily.
Navigate through these three buttons to find the function. First go to the Wood County Auditor’s home page, at https://auditor.co.wood.oh.us/ . Click on “Real Estate” on the top left side of the page and then “Property Search” in the drop down box that opens up. On the new page’s button bar, the fourth choice from the left is “Comp Search.”
When going to the website, there are parameters that auto-populate with check boxes on the left side of the screen.
Both general searches and very precise ones are possible.
“You can search countywide, or search any particular neighborhood,” Oestreich said.
There are 19 possible choices, each with a range of options. While all types of property are available for searching, if talking about a residential house, in addition to price and location, there’s a description of the house and school district. The most precise search is for a specific address.
Look for the blue highlighted words and codes. Those are links. Clicking on the long alpha-numeric code, called a parcel number, will open a new page with all the history and details recorded about that property, including what it most recently sold for and when.
As an example, as of the date of this article, 107 properties show up when the parameter boxes for Bowling Green School District, and sale price range of $140,000 to $180,000 and a Sale Date including everything in last year are chosen. Note that under those parameters all properties come up, even vacant farm land.
The property summary is a good place to start, to get closer to a comparable list of properties when doing a search.
The auditor does many things for the county, Oestreich said. The one thing that homeowners are typically most familiar with is property taxes, which are determined by the Auditor. Taxable value and what your house may sell for are not necessarily the same thing.
The next function that Oestreich recommends is harder to find, but will help visualize how comparable the properties really are. Look for the Pictometry Button, which is in the top blue bar called Pictometry Imagery or on the right, where it says report. It will be slightly different on a mobile phone.
“It’s going to show you an angled view of the house,” Oestreich said. “That is oblique imagery. When we fly the county, and we actually did another flight this spring, instead of just doing a straight down image, these take it on a skew, so you can actually take heights of buildings on a desktop (computer).
“We can measure story heights, a pool or the patio behind a house with a desktop and we don’t even have to go out and measure, usually.”
He explained that the planes fly and photograph with GPS coordinates, which are then paired up with the county records of the property.
To use the function, go to a specific property page and then scroll down to the bottom. Click on the map graphic.
A new page will open up with an aerial view of the property. A grid is overlaid on the photograph and clicking on the grid with the desired property parcel number will bring up oblique imagery of the property.
The auditor’s office determines the taxable value of a property with the oblique imagery, which can digitally determine the size of the land and the buildings on the property. Oestreich said that building permits will trigger a re-evaluation of taxable value, but so will these photographs. New construction permits are analyzed annually.
“If you omit that permit process, we can then determine it from the air,” Oestreich said. “We strive to determine the market value for all property, which taxes are then calculated on. We value 75,000 parcels. There are definitely outliers and if you think you have one of those outliers, this comparable search will help determine if that is in fact the case.”
If there is a dispute, there is a process to do that.
“They just call the office (419-354-9150) and they can discuss it with myself or the staff here and what we’re going to do is do a comparable search as well, and see if there’s some merit in their inquiry,” Oestreich said.
Taxable values are updated every three years.
“We just finished the triennial update, which set the value for Jan. 1, 2020. Then that value is what your taxes were based this first half of 2021 and that value will carry forward to 2022 and 2023. So the next time we set a value will be 2023, payable in 2024,” Oestreich said.