The Wood County Museum will be hosting guided behind the scenes tours on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. Tours will take place every 30 minutes and last about an hour.
They will be led by museum staff, Holly Kirkendall and Kelli Kling. Guests will get to explore the museum outbuildings that are not typically open to the public, including the hog barn, log cabin, chicken coop and various other buildings.
This will be a rain or shine event. Please dress for the weather and for walking around outdoors on the grounds.
Each tour group will be limited to 15 people to allow for social distancing. Masks are required inside the museum buildings at all times.
Tickets are $10/members and $15/non-members. Tours must be reserved ahead of time by calling 419-352-0967 or stopping into the museum to purchase a ticket.
A rum educational program and tasting will be held at the museum on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Limited seats are available.
The cost is $50 members/$60 non-members.
Come dressed in pirate attire and join in for an educational program about rum. Also learn about Ohio’s tie to the pirate life on the Ohio River and Great Lakes. Sample five different kinds of rum.
The event will be presented by Elliot MacFarlane.
The museum’s normal hours for self-guided tours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and weekends from 1-4 p.m. (closed on government holidays & weekends in January).
All events are detailed at woodcountyhistory.org. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road.