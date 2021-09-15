The Power of Yesteryear Club and the Historical Construction Machinery Association will host a combined farm and construction machinery show Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the HCEA Museum, 16623 Liberty Hi Road.
The HCEA museum will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for self-guided tours along with outdoor machinery in operation.
There will be a consignment auction of farm machinery on Sunday. Also, on Sunday the winning ticket will be drawn for a John Deere LA with mounted cultivator. Tickets may be purchased until drawing time.