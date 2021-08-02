The names of the Junior Fair King and Queen are a closely held secret, kept locked in a safe until the last minute.
Monday night’s crowning went smoothly, complete with tears of joy, after a parade.
The 2021 Junior Fair Queen is AnnMarie Nietz and the king is Hayden Belleville.
“Holy cow! It totally shocked me. That’s like my first thing. I’m shocked completely,” Nietz said.
There were 29 competitors for the title.
Between hugs from her family and friends, she made sure to pass on information about the animals she is exhibiting.
“I have four steers and a turkey,” Nietz said.
Nietz is the daughter of Dave and Erin Nietz. She is an 11-year member of the Lake Harvesters 4-H club, and is the current president. She is a member of the Student Council, National Honors Society, Youth Leadership Toledo, Junior Fair Board and is a 2021 Wood County Beef Ambassador.
There were 20 in the running to be king, and Belleville had a similar sentiment as Nietz.
“I’m just in shock. I wasn’t expecting that at all. I’m just super surprised,” Belleville said.
He has a market steer this year.
Belleville is the son of Ivan and Robin Belleville. He is representing Simply Stock 4-H. This is his first year in the club and ninth year in 4-H. He enjoys caring for plants and farm animals. He will be studying biology at Ohio State University.
The king and queen have a number of duties during the year they hold the titles. Some of the things they will do is attend, and award, prizes during the fair. They will meet with visiting royalty from other fairs, attend other fairs and do service projects.
The 2020 fair king and queen, Sam Eiben and Montgomery Alexander, crowned the winners and read the biographies of all the contestants, as well as announcing the float sponsors and names of the five schools with marching bands.
They commented on the crowning announcement.
“We don’t know until we open the envelopes,” Eiben said.
“Nobody knows,” Eiben and Alexander said together. “The judges seal them and they go in a safe.”
Prior to the crowning, Alexander talked about the competition and crowning process that she went through, and the new queen likely would.
“I was stressed. I was very nervous. This was my final year in 4-H. It was my last chance to get on the court, and then as I heard them calling out the runners-up, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t get on court.’ Because these girls were so amazing and I was like ‘if none of them are queen, I don’t know who is,’ Then when they called my name, I was shocked,” Alexander said. “I’m just so grateful I got the chance to represent Wood County.”
“I was very similar to Monty. I was pretty nervous. I got to be third runner-up two years ago, which was cool,” Eiben said. “I was extremely surprised. It’s just been an honor to serve this year and in this capacity.”
Last year, during the coronavirus pandemic, the court was crowned in the sheep barn. There also wasn’t a crowd or a parade.
“Definitely being crowned king and queen this year was so hard. You get a binder handed to you after you are crowned and it has an outline of what we did and what past courts did. We could follow pretty much zero of that,” Alexander said.
They couldn’t go to many of the fundraisers and community service events.
“We didn’t know what this fair was going to look like either. So it was very tricky to stay safe and contact free, during all those COVID guidelines,” Alexander said.
They did attend 21 fairs. Typically a king and queen may attend only a dozen, but they tried to attend as many as possible, to make up for lost time.
“This seems like a pretty normal fair and parade. A pretty normal year,” Eiben said.
The first runners-up this year were Mariah Hahn, Portage Valley 4-H Club, and Owen Brinker, Livestock Unlimited Club.
The second runners-up were Abby Gase, Prime Cut Kids, and Sam Rapp, Blue Ribbon Rangers.
The third runners-up were Grace Ticharend, Elmwood FFA, and Cade Limes, Otsego FFA.