Chris May of Whitehouse waves while sitting next to his daughter, Emily, during halftime of a Bowling Green State University men’s basketball game Saturday. The past 10 years of May’s life have been made possible because of the generosity of an organ donor, as he is a double lung transplant recipient. Life Connection of Ohio is a non-profit organization that promotes and facilitates organ donation in Northwest and West Central Ohio. Life Connection of Ohio is showing the Green Chair around the area to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation. When it’s empty, the chair represents the overwhelming sadness from the loss of someone who was waiting for an organ transplant that didn’t come in time. But when someone is sitting in the chair, it showcases a recipient’s second chance at life. The tagline of the Green Chair Campaign is “Don’t let another chair go empty.”