Second chance at life - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Life Connection

Second chance at life

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:53 am

Second chance at life Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Chris May of Whitehouse waves while sitting next to his daughter, Emily, during halftime of a Bowling Green State University men’s basketball game Saturday. The past 10 years of May’s life have been made possible because of the generosity of an organ donor, as he is a double lung transplant recipient. Life Connection of Ohio is a non-profit organization that promotes and facilitates organ donation in Northwest and West Central Ohio. Life Connection of Ohio is showing the Green Chair around the area to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation. When it’s empty, the chair represents the overwhelming sadness from the loss of someone who was waiting for an organ transplant that didn’t come in time. But when someone is sitting in the chair, it showcases a recipient’s second chance at life. The tagline of the Green Chair Campaign is “Don’t let another chair go empty.”

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

Posted in , on Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:53 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]