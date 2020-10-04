A second man has been arrested for stealing a hand cycle from a disabled Bowling Green man.
Jorden Hammye was arrested for felony theft on Friday and lodged in the Wood County Justice Center. Another Bowling Green man, Cameron Fox, was arrested for felony receiving stolen property on Thursday.
The bike was recovered early Thursday from a Bowling Green apartment.
The Top End Excelerator XLT Jr Hand Cycle, which was valued at $3,500, was stolen sometime after 10 p.m. on Tuesday out of Eric Rine’s unlocked minivan on Byall Avenue.
The bike, which had some damage, was returned to Rine on Thursday by Bowling Green Police Division officers.
Surveillance video of someone riding the hand cycle at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Circle K parking lot near downtown was instrumental in leading police to the bike.
It was initially reported there was a third suspect.