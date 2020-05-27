WALBRIDGE — Over 30 law enforcement officers are at a Lake Township auto parts business, searching more than 300 vehicles.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said they have been investigating Adler’s Auto Parts & Service, on Lemoyne and Walbridge roads, for several years.
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are combing through vehicles and interviewing the owner, Hummer said.
They are looking for evidence of stolen vehicles, stolen vehicle parts, or documents that support illegal activity, he said.
Officers are checking vehicle identification numbers on 300 vehicles on the Adler lot, he said.
Agencies on the scene include Lake Township, Perrysburg Township, Northwood, Toledo, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and National Insurance Crime Bureau.
“We are talking to the property owner. He is on the scene,” Hummer added.
Adler’s Auto Parts & Service has a Walbridge address, but is located in Lake Township.
(This story will be updated.)