With a career spanning more than 50 years, Mary Newlove Noll is selling Almar Property Management LLC., effective Tuesday.
Newlove Noll’s successor will be Ashley Lake, who has been working with her for the last decade and has been a member of the office staff for the last two years.
As the new owner, Lake will be assuming all business responsibilities. Newlove Noll, the company founder, will be staying on as an active consultant.
“I look forward to continuing the legacy that Mary is leaving in both the business she created and the community she has served,” Lake said. “This is going to be a new adventure for many of us, but a positive change for all of us. I’m excited to be a part of the future of Almar.”
More than 400 properties are in the Almar fold, spread throughout Wood County, but centered in Bowling Green. The company will continue to serve the current owners, investors and tenants of both residential and commercial properties.
“My role will change minimally. We’ve been running a pretty smooth operation. I’ll have more responsibility. Nothing’s going to change a ton, I want things to continue running smoothly, like they have been. Mary is still going to be here. I’m still going to be here,” Lake said. “There aren’t going to be many changes. It’s already a well-oiled machine.”
The four-member office team at 108 S. Main St. has a combined 60 years of experience, beyond Noll’s years in the industry. All will be staying on.
“I am incredibly thankful and grateful that the office staff will remain the same,” Lake said. “Even the name is staying the same. There really will be very few changes. I expect it to be a seamless transition.”
Lake received her certification as a licensed real estate broker, adding to her previous qualifications as a licensed real estate agent. She will still be doing many of the same duties clients have been familiar with, including showing properties, managing leases and owner records.
She is an Eastwood High School graduate and attended Bowling Green State University. She and her husband, Tony, and three children live in Bowling Green with their two golden retrievers.
Lake has simultaneously run her own successful digital marketing business, an expertise that she plans to maintain and incorporate it with Almar.
“My digital marketing business marries well with my real estate career. I make sure my ads are seen by the right people. The only thing that I plan to change will be going digital with rent collections and owner reports,” Lake said. “Right now we only accept checks and money orders for rental payments and once we go digital we will run everything through an app.”
That digital upgrade will also extend into mobile technology.
“Mary is taking steps toward retirement. This has been her life for the last 50 years, but plans on still having a very active role in the office and I am happy to have her here,” Lake said.
Newlove Noll’s complimentary words were mutual, describing Lake as having a pleasant and helpful personality, a passion for property management and the energy and creativity needed to make certain that needs are anticipated and met beyond expectations.