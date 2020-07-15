After 31 years as a tenant at the Woodland Mall, the cinema will be closing the doors.
Woodland Mall management made the announcement on its website on Wednesday.
“This is such sad news for the mall, the cinema staff and our customers,” the statement said.
The theater, which had five screens, was known for its $5 movies, even first-run shows.
The community was asked to not spread rumors.
“The unfortunate part to this news is there are so many fabulous Facebook groups that will speculate the reasoning for leaving in which the mall will take the hit for as it does every time. With that being said I thought I would take a moment and share the letter with all of you so that at least some of you will be given facts instead of slander and opinions,” the website statement said.
“First let me say that we all know that the mall has lived its glory days. The mall struggles but we are still alive and have several amazing tenants and events (after Covid) that many from the community still love.”
Words from the Cinema:
Dear Landlord:
As a result of the outbreak of SARS-CoV2 coronavirus and associated COVID-19 disease, Cinemark hereby informs you that as the date of this letter we will be vacating the premises and returning possession of the premises to Landlord. Cinemark does not make this decision lightly, but given the unprecedented and tragic circumstances, Cinemark has made this difficult decision. As you are aware, Cinemark faced a particularly acute challenge stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak due to the various local, State and Federal mandates specifically requiring the closure of public motion pictures. While such mandates were wise and prudent given the situation, it unfortunately resulted in economic hardships for Cinemark that ultimately led to this decision. Cinemark has enjoyed serving this community over the years and appreciates the Landlord’s efforts in connection with the Woodland Mall.
I hope at this time everyone can stay compassionate, understanding and positive through this very unfortunate situation that will affect so many people, tenants, staff and the community.
Thank you,
Mall Management