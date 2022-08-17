  • Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green Council’s legislation governing electric scooters won’t be starting its motor for a little while.

Bowling Green Council on Monday passed legislation regulating electric scooters and other “micromobility devices” in Bowling Green

Council voted unanimously to approve the legislation. The ordinance had been tabled since July so that the community improvement committee could further discuss recommended amendments. They met twice last month on the matter.

