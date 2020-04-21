FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting to discuss the coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill Washington. The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday, April 19, on a $400-plus billion aid package to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.