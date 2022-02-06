First graders, from left, Kendal Kates and Ryan Kenney are excited about the contents of their boxed lunches at Langley K-8 School, Dec. 23, 2021, in the Sheraden neighborhood in Pittsburgh. The Biden administration has issued transitional standards for school lunches that are meant to get cafeterias back on a healthier course as they recover from pandemic and supply chain disruptions. The “bridge” rule announced by the U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday extends emergency flexibilities for the next two school years as they gradually transition back to normal. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)