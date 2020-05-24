Residents wishing to dispose of items too large for refuse containers may begin calling on Tuesday to schedule a pickup.
The program, which allows for a collection year-round by appointment as opposed to having to wait for specific times of the year, had been temporarily suspended as the city responded to coronavirus.
As part of the program, residents may schedule up to two large item collections (up to five items per collection) at no additional charge per year (some restrictions apply).
An example of the five-item limitation would be a typical kitchen table with four chairs – this would be considered one item. Thereafter the following fees apply: $25 for the first item, $15 per item thereafter. Residents simply need to call Public Works at 419-354-6227 to schedule a date (typically a Monday or Friday) to have the item(s) curbside no later than 7 a.m.
Because of additional fees and restrictions at the Wood County Landfill, mattresses will still require additional payment (maximum of three mattresses). Those needing to pay for mattresses or items beyond the allowance must submit payment (by mail or drop box) before being added to the collection calendar.
Refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, tires, chemicals, solvents, fuels and liquid paint will not be picked up by City refuse crews. The city’s Recycle Coach app provides proper disposal options for these items. Also, the city is not authorized to pick up building materials, construction or demolition refuse, sod, or rocks. These items may be taken to the Wood County Landfill for a fee.
Residents are encouraged to visit the city’s website for more information and details. Information about large item collection and other special collections may be found on the public works division webpage or residents may call public works at 419-354-6227.