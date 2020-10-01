The window to schedule an October brush collection is open through Oct. 12.
Residents may go online to register their address for this month’s collection. Follow the brush collection link located on the home page of the city’s website (www.bgohio.org) to complete the form. Residents may also call 419-354-6227 to be added to the list of locations where crews will stop.
Collection is scheduled to begin on Oct. 19. Those who do not call in or go online to register by Oct. 12 will not be included on the collection route.
Brush should not be placed curbside any sooner than one week prior to pick up.
Brush and limbs should not be more than 6 inches diameter and 6 feet length and placed loosely at the curb – not bundled. Brush mixed with leaves or other yard debris will not be collected. The city, at its discretion, will not collect entire tree(s) placed in the right of way because of work by a contractor.
For cul-de-sacs, do not place brush in the cul-de-sac green space as it may block fire hydrants, and/or it is unmanageable for city equipment to remove.
Pickup is by ward and not by normal refuse collection day. To be included on the collection route, residents must register their address prior to the October 12 deadline.
Online Registration Link: https://gis.bgohio.org/brush/dbo_brush_requests_add.php?page=add