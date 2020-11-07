A Hancock County man indicted for attempted murder has now also been indicted for felonious assault.
Michael R. Schaaf, 48, of McComb and formerly of Findlay, was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury on Wednesday for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
He was indicted in October for two counts aggravated arson, both first-degree felonies; aggravated arson, a second-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and attempted murder, a first degree felony.
He is accused of knowingly causing physical harm, through a fire or explosion, to the two occupants of a home in the 11000 block of Newton Road. The attempted murder charge is for the attempt on the woman’s life.
He reportedly trespassed on the land or premises July 8 with the purpose of committing the felony.
The new accusation is for knowingly causing serious physical harm to the woman in the home listed above.
He appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack on Monday, and she set bond at $200,000, no 10% allowed.
Schaaf remains in the Wood County jail.
His next court appearance is set for Nov. 23.