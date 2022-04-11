Fall in love with a new exhibit featuring 40 wedding dresses worn by women of Wood County dating back to 1855.
“Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance,” showcasing Wood County weddings and the American Dream, is open at the Wood County Museum.
The exhibit features 41 gowns from 1855-2001.
Within five custom-created life-size dioramas, the exhibit addresses the foundation of marriage culture and how modern ideology is changing what it means to get married and strive for the American Dream.
The dresses are all displayed on mannequins, for visitors to fully take in the fabric, design and detail.
They range from synthetic — which were very hard to get all the wrinkles out of— to cotton, said curator Holly Kirkendall.
A nice accompaniment is a picture of the bride and groom alongside the dress, and a few paragraphs about their wedding and ties to Wood County.
Many of the dresses are grouped by family ties. In the first part of the exhibit, there are three generations of brides from the Beverly (Hansen) Miner family. She married Charles in June 1965.
“Beverly’s dress, her daughter’s dress, her mother-in-law’s dress — her mother-in-law made these for her son’s wedding and her granddaughter’s wedding — and her bridesmaid dress … is here,” Kirkendall said. “Beverly is their historian.”
Kirkendall had contact with the families of every family except for two that are on display.
One of the most striking things about the frocks is the tiny waists. The smallest is 18 inches, Kirkendall said.
The dress from Laverne Snyder’s wedding to Harold Patten is featured toward the beginning of the exhibit. They were both employees at the county home and were married on Jan. 12, 1846.
Her dress was made from silk parachute sent to LaVerne by Harold’s brother, Frank, while he was stationed in Germany.
The gowns are mostly white or candlelight. But the one from 1855 is a jade shade, that was quite expensive at the time, Kirkendall said.
According to her research, the dress was handmade by Sarah Ann Crago, a teacher who married Benedict Snyder in Lake Township. The couple lived on 63 acres at Ohio 795 and Oregon Road and raised seven children.
There are surprisingly few veils and head pieces. Kirkendall said many of the women said they borrowed them for their ceremonies or just didn’t have them anymore.
The dresses were all donated to the museum over the years, Kirkendall said.
“We had a lot of these dresses already in our collection,” she said.
Special gallery spaces feature the Frank Kalan Harlequin Romance cover art collection from the Bowling Green State University Browne Popular Culture Library.
There are 23 of Kalan’s covers leading into the dress exhibit. Kirkendall — inspired by Taylor Swift — wrote the romance fiction that accompanies the illustrations.
“The idea is to feel romantic as you walk in,” she said. “When I wrote the grant I talked about how curation and writing exhibit text panels is difficult because people don’t read them.
“But they read fiction, right? So I wrote a little book that goes along with it, that helps guide you through.”
The exhibit, which sprawls over several rooms at the museum, started as an idea in 2019. Work on the displays and set building started in earnest last summer.
The exhibit builds on romance, from the Harlequin spark of love, to engagement, the reception and a newlywed home.
The museum has several partners that helped bring the exhibit to life. Waddington Jewelers loaned engagement rings for a display. Your Perfect Day did the decor for the reception room, which has a china setting.
Christopher Jones, the technician at the museum, used his theater background to build sets and displays for the dresses.
One room uses a former staircase at the museum to showcase several of the dresses.
Kirkendall said the BGSU Popular Culture Library was invaluable, providing the large screens for one of the rooms, in addition to the Harlequin book covers.
Alexandra Hutchings was the guest curator.
“Allure & Illusion” will be open at the museum for at least the next year.
It is expected to be quite popular. Over 130 people were planning to attend Friday’s opening reception.
Marissa Muniz, marketing and events coordinator at the museum, said that other activities throughout the year will expand on the exhibit. They include the popular “Tea & Talk Series. Wedding Food Traditions, in that series, is set for May 12.