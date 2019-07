Saving lives: BGFD maps out AEDs in the city

Contacting the Bowling Green Fire Division by phone at 419-352-3106 or email bgfire@bgohio.org if your place of business has an AED present. Provide the address, the name of the business, and a detailed description of where the AED is located.

A detailed description of where the device is located within the building is important so that a person who is unfamiliar with the building would easily and quickly be able to locate the AED in an emergency with directions over the phone. Information such as room numbers or any other distinguishing features would be helpful.