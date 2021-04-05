Ryan Dauterman, investment adviser representative for Savage and Associates, is the recipient of the 2020 Excellence in Securities Award – the second time he has earned the recognition.
The award was presented Feb. 19 by J.R. Toland, president and CEO, and Russ Karban, vice president and managing executive, at the agency headquarters in Maumee.
“Ryan and his team stand out with an ever-expanding and efficient practice that utilizes technology in a way that brings value to their clients,” Toland said.
“We’re proud of Ryan’s accomplishments over the last 20 years and look forward to many more.” Karban said. “Ryan generated impressive growth for his practice in 2020, but more importantly he continues to enhance the value he brings to his clients with his outstanding team. The practice is a unique combination within our industry. They have paired early adoption of technology with a disciplined approach. Their perseverance through the challenges of 2020 has enabled them to stay the course and continue to service clients effectively.”
Savage and Associates was founded in 1957. Dauterman, of Bloomdale, works primarily out of the Savage offices in Bowling Green and Findlay and this is his fifth award at the firm. Previous recognitions include New Associate of the Year (2002), Rising Star Award (2007), Quantum Leap Award (2012), and Excellence in Securities Award (2014).