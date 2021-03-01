MAUMEE – Savage and Associates has announced the addition of new partners to the financial, insurance and group benefits services firm.
Each with more than 20 years of experience with Savage, the new partners include:
• Pat Paule, employee benefit consultant (Bowling Green)
• Tony Desch, financial adviser (Maumee)
• Jason Elchert, financial professional (Findlay)
• Matt Holzemer, employee benefit consultant (Maumee)
• Gary LeSage, certified financial planner (Maumee)
• Steve Milewski, financial adviser (Maumee)
• Steve Morr, financial professional (Maumee)
• Lou Ramirez, investment adviser representative (Maumee)
• Mark Smith, financial adviser (Maumee)
“As Savage continues to grow, we have an even brighter future ahead as this partnership and relationship with these seasoned and very well-respected professionals in our industry ensures the legacy of our firm will thrive for another 60 years,” said J.R. Toland, president and CEO, Savage and Associates. “This is an exceptionally talented group of individuals, each with unique skills sets and areas of expertise, who will help us continue to provide great value to our clients. The partnership creates consistency, broadens the ownership structure, and helps us preserve the strength and future of the firm.”
Together, the new partners provide an extensive list of services and products to clients across the nation including specialization in investment and wealth management, trust and estate planning, financial wellness, tax planning, life insurance, retirement plans, employee and individual benefits, and more.
They join current partners, J.R. Toland (Savage President and CEO), Phil Johnson, Russ Karban, Kelly Savage, Mark Smigelski, Joel Tschantz and Scott Walsh.