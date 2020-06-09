ARCHBOLD – Sauder Village will be opening for the season on June 24.
Sauder Village is working with the local health department and following state guidelines for social distancing, face coverings, and sanitation to plan for reopening.
“We can’t wait to welcome guests back to the historic village and show them the new and exciting changes that have been completed since last season. During these challenging times, Sauder Village is a great place to get away and enjoy a fun and relaxed experience with your family,” said Debbie David, Sauder Village president and CEO.
When the village reopens, guests will be among the first to experience some of the new buildings on the 1920s Main Street including the Bank, Jewelry Store, Hardware Store, Farm Bureau Office and Livery.
Families can explore life in Ohio from 1803 through the 1920s. With historic farms and gardens, working craftsmen, baby animals and plenty of outdoor spaces around , there are many fun and safe experiences for all ages to enjoy.
The Sauder Village Campground, Sauder Heritage Inn, Barn Restaurant, Doughbox Bakery and Retail Shops are also open for guests to visit.
Historic Sauder Village will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.
Hours of operation, safety practices, special events and answers to frequently asked questions will soon be posted on the website at www.saudervillage.org.