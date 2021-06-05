BG board sets special meeting
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday for the purpose of personnel resignations and/or hiring.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center lobby.
Action will be taken.
Immediately following, the board will enter into executive session to discuss the employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.
No action will be taken.
Purchase a pork-a-lean to benefit fireworks
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and Belleville Brothers will present their annual Pork-a-Lean Fundraiser for the BG Community Fireworks.
The Pork-A-Lean Fundraiser is scheduled for June 16 from 4-7 p.m. at WLI’s Downtown BG Farmers Market, located at the corner of South Main and Clough streets. This event is donation based.
The Pork-A-Lean tents will be set up on the southeast corner and guests will be asked to line up along the east side to place their order. The chamber will continue curbside pickup this year, in addition to the traditional in-person service. Vehicles will use the Belleville Brother’s parking lot located behind the meat market to place and pick up their order. They will be required to enter the parking lot using the following path: Heading south on Prospect Street, turn right (west) onto Washington Street, turn right into the first entrance of the parking lot. There will be signs and volunteers to guide.
“Thanks to the Belleville Brother’s Market for working with us once again on our Pork-A-Lean fundraiser,” said Mary Hinkelman, chamber executive director. “It has become an annual tradition that people really look forward to and they are supporting the community fireworks too. The option for curbside pickup offers customers another option if it’s outside their comfort zone to walk through the farmers market.”
The fireworks will take place July 3 at dusk.
Walt Churchill’s Market issues voluntary recall
PERRYSBURG — Walt Churchill’s Market is voluntarily recalling fully cooked Smokehouse sausage products.
The recall includes: Spicy Chorizo with Pepper Jack Cheese Sausage (also labeled Smokehouse Mexican Chorizo Sausage); Jalapeno Firecracker Brats; Bacon Cheddar Brats; and Pepperoni Pizza Sausage.
The recall is due to an undeclared milk allergen. This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a milk allergen.
Products were vacuum packaged and weighed approximately 1 to 1.5 lbs per package.
Products were available for sale at Walt Churchill’s markets in Perrysburg and Maumee.
The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall, however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.
Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Walt Churchill’s Market for a replacement. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Walt Churchill’s Market at 419-872-6900.
Lake board calls special meeting
MILLBURY — The Lake Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the board conference room.
Music at the truck stop
Truck Stop Ministries Inc. will have live music at the Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road on June 13 at 3 p.m.
Listen to Chris Baldwin, Danny Ray, Jake Reel, Dewey Lee and Christ Unlimited at the Trucker’s Chapel. Bring a lawn chair.
For information call Chaplain Jon Reynolds at 419-704-0242.
Shred day at Luckey library
LUCKEY — A shred event will be held June 12 from 9 a.m.-noon at the library, 335 Park Drive.
This is paper only with a limit of four boxes per household
Stay in vehicle while staff unload and shred documents on site
For more information, call 419-287-4012.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 3: p.m. on Thursday in council chambers on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions.
Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Submit Buckeye Girls, Boys State information
The Sentinel-Tribune will run a brief biography and photo of students attending this summer.
Email the information to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com.
Births
Sandra Vestal and Larry Lawniczak III, a daughter, June 3, Wood County Hospital.
Janelle and Matt Rubel, a daughter, June 2, Wood County Hospital.
Victoria and Michael Yuschak, a daughter, June 2, Wood County Hospital.
Courtney Schweiger and Stephen Nofzinger, a daughter, June 2, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.