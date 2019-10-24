Sandwich chain offers BOGO deal Nov. 3

Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual restaurant known for its grilled, made-to-order sub sandwiches, will give customers a free 8-inch sandwich with the purchase of any 8-inch sandwich on Nov. 3.
“Penn Station uses freshly sliced meats and cheeses on our hot and cold sandwiches, and you can taste the difference of the fresh ingredients,” said Craig Dunaway, president of Penn Station. “We don’t view this as National Sandwich Day as much as a chance to reward our loyal customers and thank them for choosing Penn Station when they have so many other choices. It’s our small way of saying thank you,” said Craig Dunaway, president of Penn Station.