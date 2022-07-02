MILLBURY — A Sandusky man is dead after his van reportedly struck the rear end of a truck on Ohio 420 south of Libbey Road in Lake Township on Saturday.
At approximately 10:24 a.m., troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash.
Bryan Dearth, 26, Clyde, was driving a 2012 Ford F-350 northbound on Route 420. Richard Haas, 40, Sandusky, was driving a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country northbound.
Haas failed to maintain an assured clear distance while approaching Dearth’ truck and struck the vehicle in the rear.
Haas, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported by Lake Township EMS to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where he was pronounced dead.
Dearth was not wearing his seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. The front passenger of the Ford, Alexander Pocock, 26, Bellevue, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. Two young children were in the rear seat for the Ford properly fastened in child restraints and suffered minor injuries. Everyone involved in the Ford sought medical treatment on their own.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township Fire and EMS and Vj’s Towing.