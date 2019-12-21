San Quentin marathon offers inmates a sense of freedom - Sentinel-Tribune: News

San Quentin marathon offers inmates a sense of freedom

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, December 21, 2019 6:15 pm

San Quentin marathon offers inmates a sense of freedom

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Once a year, the running club at San Quentin Prison gets a chance to race in pursuit of glory.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that 30 inmates took part in the annual San Quentin Prison Marathon, held on Nov. 22.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Saturday, December 21, 2019 6:15 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]