San Quentin marathon offers inmates a sense of freedom

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Once a year, the running club at San Quentin Prison gets a chance to race in pursuit of glory.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that 30 inmates took part in the annual San Quentin Prison Marathon, held on Nov. 22.
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 file photo, Mark Alan Jarosik, front right, participates in the San Quentin State Prison marathon in San Quentin, Calif. Aged 22 to 72, the competitors are all members of the maximum-security prison’s 1,000 Mile Club and include inmates incarcerated for rape, attempted murder and other charges.
Posted: Saturday, December 21, 2019 6:15 pm
