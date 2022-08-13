ADDITION Salman Rushdie Assault

This still image from video shows Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, center right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by Matar who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. (AP Photo)

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault.

An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment hearing. Matar appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask. His hands were cuffed in front of him.

