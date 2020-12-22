Wood County’s coffers continue to flourish, with the help of CARES funds, careful management and booming sales tax revenue.
The commissioners on Tuesday passed the 2021 budget. Appropriations totaled $45.5 million, which is $26,775 higher than appropriations for 2020.
“It’s a good budget, it’s only a hair higher than last year,” said Wood County Administrator Andrew Kalmar. “It gives us some good stuff to do in 2021.”
The budget also includes 2.5% raises for employees in the commissioners’ department, as well as those in the prosecutor’s, recorder’s, court security and public defender’s offices.
Sales tax receipts were up $1.6 million in 2020, for a total of $24.5 million, compared to $22.9 million in 2019.
“Part of that is people did a lot of buying,” Kalmar said. “And part also is the full impact of collecting sales tax on online purchases, which was not completely available previously, but is now fully available through the actions of the state legislature.”
Casino revenue has been interesting to watch this year, Kalmar said.
Revenue from Hollywood Casino in Rossford was $425,000 for the first quarter.
It was $28,000 in the second quarter, which was during the shutdown.
Third quarter revenue was $446,273 — which is the most in a quarter that the county has ever received, Kalmar said.
2020 casino revenue is $1.2 million, compared to $1.6 million in 2019.
The county used Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to purchase sanitizing products, computer equipment and physical barriers.
“We paid for a lot of stuff that we weren’t anticipating paying for,” Kalmar said.
CARES money was also used to prop up other county agencies, such as domestic violence shelters, the committee on aging and the alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services board.
“We were able to help most all of them out,” he said. “One example, the ADAMHS board, when the pandemic hit, they took action to enable all of their clients to get tablets.”
That was an approximate $300,000 expense for 1,000 tablets.
The commissioners offered two rounds of small business grants, but had limited success, Kalmar said.
“Part of that is the federal government itself gave money through the Paycheck Protection Program,” he said, adding that there were also small business loans.
Kalmar also noted interest income, which had been rebounding but took a dive in 2020.
“In 2007, the county received $4.7 million in interest income,” he said. “In 2009, the income interest rate dropped to almost zero.”
Interest income in 2020 was $1.9 million, which is $382,913 less than the $2.5 million earned in 2019.
“Now the interest rate is right back down where it was before, so that will be an area that will bring less revenue into the county,” Kalmar said.
There are plans for delayed capital projects to move forward in 2021.
Next month, the commissioners will meet with Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn to revisit the project to renovate the booking and medical areas of the jail, as well as add female housing. The $20 million project was put on hold in March.
Also in the discussion phase will be replacing the county highway garage and upgrading sheriff deputies’ bodycams and dashboard systems.
County 2021 projects include:
• Improving courtrooms 1 and 2, $139,455. There will be paint, carpet, electrical and restroom access modifications.
• Adding two offices for adult probation by modifying space on the first floor of the office building.
• Upgrading exterior lighting to LED in the Dunbridge Road building, $36,000.