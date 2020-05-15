In this Oct. 15, 2019, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Carlos Sardiello, who was then the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses sailors during the 244th Navy birthday celebration on the mess decks during a home port visit in San Diego. Sardiello was called on to step in as commander of the Roosevelt after Capt. Brett Crozier was fired for sending an email pleading with commander to act more quickly to address the growing outbreak on the ship.