A Community Safety Day is planned for Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Middleton Township building, 21745 N. Dixie Hwy.
Stop in to meet emergency service personnel and see demonstrations. Those include a Promedica air ambulance landing at noon, First Energy high voltage and township fire and EMS extrication demonstrations.
There will also be a Snoopy house, bingo, snow plow painting, bounce house and sidewalk chalk art for children.
Participating agencies include Haskins police, Northwestern Water and Sewer District, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Or’s Sunoco Towing, Suburban National Gas, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Emergency Management Agency, Wood County Park District, We are Traffic, Wood County Health District, Wood County Hospital, Toledo Children’s Hospital, Lake Township, Columbia Gas, American Red Cross and Safe Communities of Wood County.