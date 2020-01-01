Safe Communities gives 134 a ride home on New Year's Eve

Safe Communities released the statistics from the New Years Eve initiative, Swallow Your Pride, Call for a Ride.
Seven volunteers worked from 11 p.m.-3:45 a.m. and handled 325 phone calls and gave 134 rides
Posted: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 12:29 pm
Posted in News, Local News on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 12:29 pm.
